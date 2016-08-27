Transgender North Carolinians get restroom-access win

U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder temporarily blocked the University of North Carolina from making the three plaintiffs follow the restroom provision of the so-called HB2 law as the larger case makes its way to trial in November. His final decision on the law won't come until after trial.



The state's Republican leaders argue the law is needed to protect privacy and safety by keeping men out of women's restrooms. Transgender residents challenging the law say that restroom safety is protected by existing laws, while the North Carolina measure is harmful and discriminatory.



Rebuffing arguments by the law's defenders, Schroeder also noted that existing laws already protect people's privacy in restrooms.



Several cases seeking to challenge or defend the law were assigned to Schroeder, while another case is pending in a separate federal court.

