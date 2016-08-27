Rousseff allies fight impeachment in Brazil turmoil

Angry quarrels erupted at suspended Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial Friday, while her key ally, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, faced corruption charges on a day of turmoil for Latin America's largest country.



Witnesses for the defense were called Friday following the trial's opening day Thursday, when the case against Rousseff was presented.



One witness, economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzo, insisted that Rousseff did not violate the law, and that ousting her would be "an attack on democracy".



A pro-impeachment vote would see Rousseff immediately removed from office.



Two thirds of the Senate – 54 of the 81 senators – must back impeachment to remove Rousseff from office.



If Rousseff goes, Michel Temer – Rousseff's former vice president turned bitter enemy – will be sworn in.



Temer is hardly more popular than Rousseff, however: a recent opinion poll found only 14 percent of Brazilians thought he was doing a good job.

...