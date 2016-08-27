Three Thai royal insult prisoners freed after pardon

Three Thai women convicted of insulting the monarchy were released from jail Saturday after receiving royal pardons, a human rights lawyer said, following years spent behind bars for violating the draconian law.



Thailand's lese majeste law is among the world's harshest, punishing any perceived criticism of the monarchy with up to 15 years per offence.



On Saturday three lese majeste convicts were included in a royal pardon that saw over 100 female prisoners released from a Bangkok jail.



Patiwat was released earlier this month after receiving a royal pardon on Queen Sirikit's birthday.



Open discussion of the monarchy and its future is impossible due to the royal insult law.

