Filipinos seen backing Duterte despite rising drug killings

Faced with criticism of his actions by rights activists, international bodies and outspoken Filipinos, including the top judge, Duterte has stuck to his guns and threatened to declare martial law if the Supreme Court meddles in his work.



According to a survey early last month, he has the support of nearly 91 percent of Filipinos.



Jayeel Cornelio, a doctor of sociology and director of Ateneo de Manila University's Development Studies Program, said he suspects only a few of Duterte's supporters are disillusioned by the killings and his rhetoric because voters trust his campaign promise to crush drug criminals.



Duterte's death threats against criminals, his promise to battle corruption, his anti-establishment rhetoric and gutter humor have enamored Filipinos living on the margins of society.



Duterte has said drugs were destroying the country.



The following day, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said the Philippines was not leaving the U.N. and Duterte made the comment only because he was tired, angry and frustrated.



Cornelio said the death toll is not the clincher in turning public sentiment against Duterte, because a lot of people look at them as justified killings.

...