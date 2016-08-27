Myanmar actor jailed for cursing army with graffiti

A Myanmar actor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for scribbling curse-laden insults about the powerful army on his car, a police officer said Saturday.



Tun Lin Thein, a 35-year-old who appears in Myanmar music videos, slammed the military as an "army of dogs" and spray-painted a number of other expletives across his silver Nissan in March.



There have been several controversial defamation prosecutions carried out during Suu Kyi's first few months in power, including a six-month sentence handed to man who wrote a poem about having a tattoo of the former ex-army president on his penis.

