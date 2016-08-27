Top separatist arrested in Indian Kashmir as toll hits 68

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir have arrested a top separatist leader, his aide said Saturday, as the region's chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defended a 50-day lockdown on the region.



It came as the number of civilians killed since protests erupted in Kashmir last month after the shooting of a popular militant leader hit 68 Saturday, while a police constable was also shot dead.



Kashmir has been divided between rivals India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947 .



Wani's Hizbul Mujahideen and several other rebel groups have fought for decades some 500,000 Indian troops deployed in the territory, demanding independence for the region or a merger of the territory with Pakistan.

