Colombia cease-fire 'will not stop govt fighting crime'

Colombia's defense minister has insisted the historic cease-fire with FARC rebels will not end the country's commitment to fight crime, as a judge Friday issued arrest warrants for leaders of another group also pushing for a peace deal.



Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos ordered a definitive cease-fire with the Marxist guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), due to start on Monday, after the two sides reached a landmark deal to end their half-century conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.



That announcement came after Colombian and FARC negotiators presented a 297-page peace accord Wednesday following nearly four years of arduous negotiations in Cuba.

