France expels two Moroccans considered serious security threat

In this March 19, 2012 file photo, schoolchildren leave a Jewish school in Paris watched by police officers after an attack on one in Toulouse, in southwest France. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
France holds security meeting to discuss protecting schools
No bombs found on Belgian planes after threats; investigation continues, prosecutor says
Militant threat won't affect France's 2024 Olympics bid: Hollande
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
France holds security meeting to discuss protecting schools
No bombs found on Belgian planes after threats; investigation continues, prosecutor says
Militant threat won't affect France's 2024 Olympics bid: Hollande
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE