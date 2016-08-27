British PM to trigger Brexit without vote by lawmakers: Telegraph

British Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary vote on Brexit before formally triggering Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, The Daily Telegraph reported Saturday, without specifying sources.



Opponents maintain that since the EU referendum result is not legally binding, elected lawmakers should review the vote before the process is started.



Two months ago 52 percent of Britons opted to leave the EU, but since then the process and what it could mean has been shrouded in uncertainty because the exit is unprecedented.

...