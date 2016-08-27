US urges all donated blood undergo tests for Zika

Donated blood should be tested for the Zika virus, which can cause birth defects, U.S. regulators warned amid a mounting outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in the United States.



Stricter national safeguards are needed as evidence has emerged that Zika can be transmitted sexually, and that those infected often show no symptoms, the FDA said.



More than 2,500 people in the United States have been diagnosed with Zika, along with more than 9,000 in the U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



On Friday, U.S. authorities announced the first known case of a man who had Zika but did not know because he showed no symptoms – and then subsequently infected his female partner during unprotected sex.



Four out of five people who get Zika do not show any of the common symptoms, which may include fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes.

...