Fire sweeps through Russian warehouse, killing 17 workers

A fire swept through a Moscow printing plant warehouse on Saturday, killing 17 migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia's emergency services said.



The fire was caused by a faulty lamp on the first floor of the warehouse, where many flammable liquids and paper products were stored, and it spread quickly through an elevator shaft to the room where those who died, said Ilya Denisov, who heads the Moscow branch of the emergency services.



He said firefighters found the bodies of 16 workers and sent four injured workers to the hospital, where one later died.

