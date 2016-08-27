Nevada becomes one of Trump's big hopes for swing state win

Russ Wheeler bears the financial scars of Nevada's lost decade, and he hopes Donald Trump can heal them.



Nevada is the most diverse battleground state.



Democrats and Republicans agree that the state's competitiveness is not just a quirk of public polling, which has a spotty track record in Nevada, but is reflected in private surveys, the tightness of Nevada's races for the U.S. Senate and House, and the observations of seasoned political operatives.



Nevada also has one of the lowest rates of college education in the country, with only 23 percent of its population having graduated college, giving Trump a reservoir of noncollege graduates that traditionally form his base.



The stakes in Nevada go beyond the state's six electoral votes in the presidential election.



Democrats have a formidable Nevada ground game, with 70,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans to date.



Clinton has targeted the state for more than a year, announcing her immigration policy there in 2015 to appeal to Nevada's growing numbers of Latinos and Asian-Americans.



The Trump campaign sees the hotel as a net positive.

