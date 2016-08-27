Wal-Mart takes Texas to court to crack liquor-sales market

Wal-Mart's court fight to sell liquor at its stores in Texas looks to be back on track, but the courtroom is getting crowded.



A federal appeals court is allowing a trade group representing liquor store operators to join a stalled federal lawsuit that the nation's largest retailer filed against the Texas agency that hands out permits to sell booze by the bottle. In trying to crack Texas' restrictions on package liquor licenses, some dating to the end of Prohibition, Wal-Mart contends that some of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's rules amount to unconstitutional discrimination.



Wal-Mart, with its 574 stores, markets and Sam's Club outlets in Texas, says it's the state's largest purveyor of beer and wine.



The five-store limit and the prohibition on holding both a package store permit and a beer and wine retailer's permit go back to 1935, when the Texas Liquor Control Board was created after Prohibition ended.

