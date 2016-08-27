Venezuela ex-mayor Ceballos sent to prison from house arrest

Ceballos was arrested in 2014 on accusations he helped lead violent unrest in the tumultuous western city of San Cristobal, where he was mayor.



Venezuela has faced intense international pressure to free jailed opposition leaders including Ceballos and Leopoldo Lopez, another former mayor who was also imprisoned in 2014 in connection with anti-government demonstrations.



Maduro calls says Lopez and Ceballos are dangerous coup-plotters intent on toppling his government, and blames them for more than 40 deaths during the 2014 protests.

