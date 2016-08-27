In wake of cousin's fatal shooting, Dwyane Wade speaks out

NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin was an innocent bystander, police said, pushing her baby in a stroller near a Chicago school where she intended to register her children when she was fatally shot Friday.



Wade ended both days of tweets with the hashtag "EnoughIsEnough".



Wade, whose charitable organization, Wade's World Foundation, does community outreach in the Chicago area, signed with the Chicago Bulls in July after 13 years with the Miami Heat.



It is not the first time Dwyane Wade's family in Chicago has been affected by gun violence.



Chicago had recorded 381 homicides by the end of July, up 30 percent from the same period of 2015 .



Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has spoken about the city's violence, and used Aldridge's death as a chance to tweet about it Saturday morning.

...