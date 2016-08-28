Storm Gaston in the Atlantic regains hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Gaston, churning in the Atlantic southeast of Bermuda, strengthened and regained hurricane status late Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.



Gaston -- which Thursday became the third named hurricane of the Atlantic season but quickly weakened into a tropical storm -- has sustained maximum winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, the Miami-based NHC said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.



The eight-week stretch between mid-August and mid-October is the most active period for storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic, according to the NHC.

...