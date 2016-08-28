Bongo's fate in the balance as Gabon goes to the polls

Gabon voted Saturday in a presidential election pitting incumbent President Ali Bongo against a veteran politician riding on a promise to end a 50-year-old family dynasty.



A spokesman for the main opposition candidate Jean Ping said he had more than 57 percent of the vote against less than 40 percent for Bongo, according to an incomplete early estimate by his team.



However, Bongo's spokesman alleged that some of Ping's supporters in one district of the capital had prevented voters casting their ballots.



Bongo, 57, came to power in a contested election in 2009, following the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had been in power for 41 years.



Until recently, Bongo was the clear favorite, with the opposition split and several prominent politicians vying for the top job.



But earlier this month, the main challengers pulled out and said they would all back Ping.

...