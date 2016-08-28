Suspected "terror" attack at Indonesian church; no serious casualties

Indonesian police were investigating a suspected terror attack by a knife-wielding assailant on a priest during the Sunday service at a church, and a bomb squad had been deployed to determine whether the attacker's backpack contained explosives.



There were no serious casualties, though the priest and his attacker suffered minor injuries, according to police in Medan city, northern Sumatra.



A bomb squad was sent to the site to check whether the assailant was carrying explosives, in case the attack was a failed suicide bomb attempt.

