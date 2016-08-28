Trump vows to begin deportations immediately if sworn in

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump linked illegal immigration and employment Saturday, pledging to start deporting offenders as soon as he is sworn in should he become the White House's next occupant.



Trump all the while courted the black vote, claiming that the shooting of basketball star Dwyane Wade's cousin will make African Americans support him, but the move instead triggered a firestorm of criticism.



Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term in office.



Details of Trump's immigration policies remain scant. He rallied much of his primary support with a controversial hardline tone against illegal immigrants and his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border.



Trump also made appeals to black voters, promising to help African Americans find jobs.

