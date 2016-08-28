South Africa finance minister to be charged for graft: City Press newspaper

South Africa Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan may be charged this week for graft, the City Press newspaper reported Sunday, citing senior sources in the police, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the tax service.



Thirty witnesses had been lined up to testify against Gordhan and three former officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the paper said.



Police summoned Gordhan this week in connection with an investigation into a "rogue spy unit" set up in the revenue service when he headed the organisation, rattling South African markets and sending the rand down 5 percent.

...