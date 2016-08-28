Supporters of Brazil's Rousseff insist she broke no laws

The final witnesses in the defense of suspended Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff testified late Saturday in her senate impeachment trial, days before a vote that could permanently remove her from power.



Both testified that Rousseff -- suspended from office in May -- did not break the law or harm the economy, which is now in deep recession.



"There is no basis to say that the president is criminally responsible," Barbosa said.



He insisted that decrees that Rousseff issued at the time were fully constitutional.



Lula rose from poverty to found the Workers' Party and become one of Brazil's most popular presidents ever before helping Rousseff take his place.

