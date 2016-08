Japan's new passenger jet Sunday aborted a test flight to the United States for the second time in two days because of an air conditioning defect, its maker said.



On Saturday a Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) left Nagoya airport in central Japan for the U.S. but soon turned back due to air conditioning problems.



Mitsubishi Heavy unveiled the jet -- which is about 35 meters (115-feet) long and seats about 80 passengers -- in October last year and has received more than 400 orders.

...