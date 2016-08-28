Brazil's presumptive president beset by risks

Michel Temer expects to become Brazil's full president if his rival Dilma Rousseff gets impeached this week.



Center-right PMDB party leader Temer, 75, was leftist Rousseff's vice-president and stepped up to replace her during the impeachment process.



Temer would then have to avoid Rousseff's fate of falling prey to internal political divisions.



Temer is planning business-friendly economic reforms but Requiao said he is not as economically liberal on certain issues as some of his right-wing allies.



Temer has vowed to cut spending and push through controversial labor and pension reforms.



Senior figures in Temer's political camp, as well as Rousseff's, are implicated in a scandal over corruption in state oil firm Petrobras.



Three of the ministers in Temer's interim government resigned after being implicated.

