Bangladesh hunts more extremists ahead of Kerry visit

Bangladesh police said Sunday they were hunting more extremist leaders after shooting dead the suspected mastermind of a deadly cafe attack, on the eve of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's first visit.



Security forces stormed a militant hideout outside Dhaka Saturday, killing three suspected Islamists including the Bangladesh-born Canadian accused of organizing last month's attack that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners.



Police say the homegrown JMB, which has pledged allegiance to ISIS, was behind the raid. They deny the presence of international extremist groups.



Bangladesh police hailed Saturday's raid as a major blow to extremists in the Muslim-majority country, which has been reeling from the recent killings.



A series of police raids on suspected militant hideouts have killed at least 24 extremists since the cafe attack.

