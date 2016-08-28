Nigeria's Buhari says Boko Haram leader 'wounded'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is "wounded", in his first comments on military claims that the extremist leader was injured in an attack.



Nigeria's armed forces said Tuesday that Shekau had been wounded in an air strike on Boko Haram's forest stronghold, but released no further statement or evidence confirming his condition.



Turning to another major security concern in Nigeria, Buhari threatened militants sabotaging oil infrastructure in the southern swamplands of the Niger delta.



The country's petroleum minister has said that as a result of the ongoing attacks Nigeria's oil output has dropped 23 per cent from last year to 1.5 million barrels per day, according to Bloomberg News.

...