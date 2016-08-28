Nigeria would let Boko Haram pick NGO intermediary in talks to free Chibok girls

Nigeria would let Boko Haram choose a non-profit organisation as an intermediary in any talks on the release of about 200 schoolgirls kidnapped from the northeastern village of Chibok in 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday.



Buhari first said last year that his government was ready to negotiate with Islamist militants Boko Haram over the girls, but the group has not commented on the proposal.



Buhari said Boko Haram could begin negotiations on a prisoner swap if they could provide evidence to the NGO that they had the girls.



Around 270 girls were taken from their school in the village of Chibok in northeastern Nigeria in April 2014 .



On Tuesday, Nigeria's air force said it had killed some senior Boko Haram militants in raids.

