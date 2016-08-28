German minister says talks on EU-US trade deal have 'failed'

Germany's vice chancellor and economy minister Sigmar Gabriel said Sunday that negotiations on a massive trade between the European Union and the United States were effectively dead in the water.



Negotiators from the U.S. and the EU are in talks to finalize the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) which would create the world's largest free trade area.



France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls has said it would be "impossible" for the two sides to conclude negotiations on a trade deal by the end of 2016 .

...