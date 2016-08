This picture taken on July 29, 2016 shows a general view of the water park, featuring a concrete beach, inside the worlds largest building in Chengdu. Claiming to be the world's largest building by floor space, the 1,760,000 square meters of the New Century Global Center are a monument to growing Chinese consumer power, packed with shoppers -- and beach bathers a thousand kilometers from the coast. / AFP / FRED DUFOUR