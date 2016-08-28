German economy minister says EU-US trade talks have failed

Free trade talks between the European Union and the United States have failed, Germany's economy minister said Sunday, citing a lack of progress on any of the major sections of the long-running negotiations.



Sigmar Gabriel, who is also Germany's Vice Chancellor, compared the TTIP negotiations unfavorably with a free trade deal forged between the 28-nation EU and Canada, which he said was fairer for both sides.



Gabriel's ministry isn't directly involved in the negotiations with Washington because trade agreements are negotiated at the EU level.

...