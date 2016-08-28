German vice chancellor says can't see Turkey in EU anytime soon

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday he did not see Turkey joining the EU during his political career, adding that the bloc would not be in a position to take Turkey in even if Ankara met all the entry requirements tomorrow.



Many EU countries are wary about the possibility of the large, mainly Muslim country becoming a member of the bloc and Europe has long worried that Turkey's anti-terrorism laws are used to quash dissent.



"How would that work in a European Union that is currently losing one of its most important member states, that has been rattled, that doesn't know how it should reorganize itself?," he added, referring to Britain's recent vote to leave the bloc.



He said Turkey might instead, in the distant future, become a partner "in an outer ring" of a changed EU.

