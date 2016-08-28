2 Chicago men charged in shooting of NBA star Wade's cousin

Two brothers have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of the cousin of NBA star Dwyane Wade as she was walking to register her children for school, Chicago police announced Sunday.



Chicago has been in the throes of a major uptick in gun violence this year, largely centered in a few South and West Side neighborhoods, after years of seeing declines.



Wade, whose charitable organization, Wade's World Foundation, does community outreach in the Chicago area, signed with the Chicago Bulls in July after 13 years with the Miami Heat.



It is not the first time Dwyane Wade's family in Chicago has been affected by gun violence.

...