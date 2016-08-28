Trump immigration policy to be 'fair and humane': campaign chief

Donald Trump is committed to a "fair and humane" approach to securing America's borders, but details of his evolving immigration policy will be revealed at a later time, his presidential campaign team said on Sunday.



The Republican presidential candidate's hardline stance on repatriating the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States has been a central tenet of Trump's White House campaign -- and a hugely popular selling point to his most ardent supporters.



To keep illegal migrants out, Trump has promised to build a wall on America's southern border -- to be paid for, he has declared at rally after campaign rally, by Mexico.

...