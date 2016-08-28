Merkel rejects Muslim migrant ban, urges fair distribution

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday slammed those countries in Europe who say they won't take in Muslim refugees, a position that several eastern European governments have taken in response to the influx of migrants from the Islamic world.



Merkel said she was hopeful that European Union members would reach an agreement on outstanding questions arising from the migrant crisis, one of which is how to fairly distribute asylum-seekers among all the bloc's 28 member states.



The survey of 501 voters, conducted Aug. 25 by the research firm TNS Emnid, had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.



In her interview Sunday, Merkel declined to be drawn on whether she would run again, or even when she might announce her intention to stand again.

