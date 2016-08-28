Gabon leader and top rival both claim presidential victory, allege fraud

The rival sides also traded accusations of fraud allegedly committed during Saturday's vote, raising the prospect of increased tension in the wake of an uncharacteristically bitter campaign.



Bongo, 57, who first won election after his father Omar died in 2009 after 42 years in power, has benefited from the power of incumbency as well as a patronage system lubricated by oil largesse.



Gabon's one-round electoral system means the winner simply requires more votes than any other candidate.



In 2009, Bongo won with 41.73 percent of the vote.



Hours before Ping's announcement, Bongo's spokesman Alain Claude Bilie By Nze made a similar declaration, claiming that the president was poised to win another term in office.

...