More bodies located beneath rubble in Italy quake zone



Rescuers believe they have found more bodies buried deep in the rubble of the ruined town of Amatrice, five days after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy, killing at least 290 people.



Residents of the hill town estimated that up to 10 people were still missing and emergency services said they had located three corpses in Amatrice's Hotel Roma, which, like much of the historic centre, was wrecked by Wednesday's quake.



Amatrice's municipal website said the town had 100 churches, but every one was damaged by the disaster and many would have to be demolished.



Rescue operations in most of the area were halted two days ago, but teams were still combing Amatrice, which is 105 km (65 miles) east of Rome.

...