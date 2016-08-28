Germany's Gabriel says poorly handled Brexit would see Europe go down the drain

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday that if Britain's exit from the European Union was badly handled and other member countries followed its lead, Europe would go "down the drain".



Since Britain's stunning June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union, all eyes have been on Germany to indicate a way out of danger for the 27 members who will remain.



EU leaders are refusing to countenance a "Europe a la carte" by letting Britain select the parts of its future relationship that it may like, such as access to the bloc's single market of 500 million consumers, while dispensing with EU principles such as the free movement of people.

...