Dallas police squelch critics, questions about sniper attack

The day after five Dallas officers were killed by a sniper, the city's police chief described the men as "guardians" of democracy, praising them for protecting the freedom to protest at a large demonstration against police brutality.



On Friday, Dominique Alexander was ordered to prison.



During the Occupy Dallas demonstrations in 2011, the city tried to require protesters to have a $1 million insurance policy, strengthened rules against camping in the city and eventually evicted campers from City Hall in a midnight police raid.



Alexander, the founder of the protest network, believes he was targeted because he refused to stop the demonstrations.



Alexander, whose record includes convictions for forging a check, evading police and theft, was on probation for a 2009 conviction for causing injury to a child.



Alexander denied injuring the child and said he pleaded guilty because he could not afford a good attorney.



Court records show the judge admonished Alexander and added 30 hours of community service to his sentence.



Prosecutor Douglas Millican denied that politics were behind the efforts to revoke Alexander's probation.

