Israeli to be extradited to US over Iran defence sales

Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday ruled that a national charged with selling US defence equipment to Iran can be extradited to the United States, the justice ministry said.



The charges were filed in the Federal District Court of Connecticut in 2013, and the United States made an extradition request the following year.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused arch-foe Iran of "preparing another Holocaust" and seeking to acquire nuclear arms with which to attack the Jewish state.



He is implacably opposed to last year's nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, which saw the lifting of international economic sanctions in return for Tehran ensuring that its nuclear programme remains purely for civilian use.

...