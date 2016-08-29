Ally criticizes Merkel on integration of asylum-seekers

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview Saturday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives had "underestimated" the challenge of integrating a record migrant influx. Gabriel is also leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) – the junior coalition partner in Merkel's government – and his comments come as campaigning gets under way for a federal election next year and for regional elections in Berlin and the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.



The head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees told newspaper Bild am Sonntag that Germany took in less than 1 million migrants last year and said he expected a maximum of 300,000 refugees to arrive in Germany this year.



Merkel's migrant policy also drew criticism from Markus Soeder, a senior member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

...