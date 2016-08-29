Italy probes quake buildings, checking for code fraud

Bulldozers with huge claws pulled down dangerously overhanging ledges Sunday in Italy's quake-devastated town of Amatrice as investigators worked to figure out if negligence or fraud in building codes had added to the quake's high death toll. The quake that struck before dawn Wednesday killed 290 people and injured hundreds as it flattened three medieval towns in central Italy.



No one was in the school at the time, but many were shocked that it did not withstand the 6.2 magnitude quake.



After an entire first-grade class and teacher were killed a 2002 quake in San Giuliano di Puglia, Italian officials had vowed to ensure the safety of schools, hospitals and other critical institutions.



Italy's national anti-terrorism prosecutor, Franco Roberti, also vowed to work to prevent the mafia from infiltrating in public works projects to rebuild the earthquake zone.

...