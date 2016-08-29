Former Obama aide calls Trump a psychopath

A former top adviser to President Barack Obama Sunday labeled Donald Trump a "psychopath," saying the Republican presidential nominee met the clinical definition of the personality disorder.



With a little more than two months to go before the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the comments by David Plouffe, a former senior adviser to Obama and manager of his 2008 presidential campaign, mark another escalation in a series of blows exchanged between Trump's camp and that of his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

...