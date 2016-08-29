Kerry arrives in Bangladesh after militant attacks

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Bangladesh Monday for talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on tackling local Islamist extremists following a wave of deadly attacks.



Kerry is also expected to meet with civic and opposition leaders during the one-day visit, his first to the Muslim-majority nation reeling from an attack on a cafe that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners.



Just hours before Kerry's arrival, Bangladesh police shot dead two suspected members of the local Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) extremist group blamed for last month's cafe siege.

...