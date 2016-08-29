'Missile practice' caused deadly Taiwan misfire: prosecutors

An unsupervised Taiwanese naval officer who decided to experiment with a missile launcher and accidentally fired towards China was one of three people charged Monday over the fatal incident.



One of the missiles traveled for about two minutes, automatically searching for a target before locking onto the fishing boat in the waters off Taiwan-administered Penghu island.



According to Taiwan's defense ministry, there are 1,500 Chinese missiles aimed at the island.



China launched some of the missiles into waters off Taiwan in 1995 and 1996 in an attempt to deter voters in the island's first democratic presidential elections.

...