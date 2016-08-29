Los Angeles police say reports of gunfire at airport were false alarm

Terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated briefly late Sunday before police determined that reports of gunfire in one of the terminals were only "loud noises", the latest false alarm at a busy U.S. airport.



At least two terminals were "self-evacuated" and security personnel were checking them for anything suspicious, according to Officer Alicia Hernandez of the LAX police.



The alert at LAX comes two months after police temporarily evacuated a terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport while they investigated reports of gunfire in one of its terminals.

...