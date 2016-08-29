Police snare 'China's Jack the Ripper': reports

The original Jack the Ripper was a serial killer active in east London in the late Victorian era, who is widely believed to have murdered five women, mutilating several of them.



Gao was identified after a relative was put under house arrest in Baiyin over allegations of a minor crime and had his DNA collected and tested, the China Daily said.



Police concluded the killer they had been hunting for 28 years was a relation, and Gao's DNA matched the murderer's, it added.



In several high-profile cases in recent years, China has exonerated wrongfully executed or jailed convicts after others came forward to confess their crimes, or in some cases because the supposed murder victim was later found alive.

...