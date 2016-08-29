Afghanistan launches polio drive in former ISIS areas

Afghanistan launched a polio vaccination campaign Monday aimed at reaching children in areas previously controlled by ISIS militants, officials said.



Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic -- a fact blamed on opposition to immunization by Islamist groups, who claim the vaccines are a conspiracy to sterilize Muslims or a cover for spying.



The latest five-day drive will look to reach about 9.5 million children nationwide, the health ministry's Sardar Parwiz told AFP, with officials hoping to take advantage of reduced fighting in the east following successes from U.S.-backed military operations.



Afghanistan registered eight polio cases, mostly in the eastern part of the country in the first half of the year, according to ministry of health.

