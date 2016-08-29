Australia's Turnbull faces tough parliament after election setback

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull faces a tooth and nail fight with an emboldened opposition and slew of independent lawmakers when parliament returns Tuesday for the first time since elections last month in which he took a beating.



The election backfired, leaving the ruling Liberal-National coalition with a one-vote majority in the lower house and dependent on either the opposition Labor Party or eight to 10 independents or minor party Senators to pass legislation.



Turnbull enjoyed record-high approval ratings after ousting Tony Abbott in a party-room coup in 2014 . Since then, his numbers have sagged as the government failed to chalk up legislative victories.



Nationals Party Senator John Williams, who is threatening to break with the government to support a Royal Commission into the financial services sector opposed by Turnbull, acknowledged they were facing an uphill battle.

