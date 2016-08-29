Colombia ceasefire ends half-century war with FARC

Colombia Monday began its first day of peace with the country's largest insurgency after a ceasefire between the FARC and the government went into effect, ending 52 years of warfare.



The full ceasefire ordered by President Juan Manuel Santos and the head of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Timoleon Jimenez, began at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).



Santos ordered the Colombian armed forces Thursday to halt anti-FARC operations at midnight Sunday.



Santos and Jimenez are due to sign a final, full peace agreement sometime between Sept. 20 and 26 .



On October 2, Colombians will vote in a referendum that Santos hopes will endorse the peace agreement.



With the FARC ordering a ceasefire the conflict appears to be reaching an end.

