Trump plans detailed immigration talk as questions remain

Donald Trump says he'll deliver a detailed speech on his proposal to crack down on illegal immigration Wednesday in Arizona -- but it's anyone's guess what he might say.



The announcement came late Sunday in a tweet by the GOP presidential nominee after days of wavering -- and at least one canceled speech -- on a question central to his campaign: Whether he would, as he said in November, use a "deportation force" to eject the estimated 11 million people in the U.S. illegally.



Trump's tweet Sunday suggested he was poised to clear up those questions.



Trump even questioned whether people born in the United States to people here illegally are citizens -- even though they have automatically been considered citizens since the adoption of the 14th Amendment in 1868 .



Trump has focused lately on deporting people who are in the U.S. illegally and who have committed crimes. But who Trump considers a criminal remained unclear Sunday.



Pence also did not answer whether the campaign believes, as Trump has said, that children born to people who are in the U.S. illegally are not U.S. citizens.

...