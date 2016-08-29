Pakistan court dismisses appeals against new military court convictions

Pakistan's Supreme Court Monday upheld verdicts and death sentences in the cases of 16 civilians convicted of terrorism-related offences by military courts, the first time the highest court has ruled on the legality of cases tried by the military.



A five-member bench ruled that the appellants had not proved the military violated their constitutional rights or failed to follow procedure, in a blow to some activists who contend the courts routinely violate people's rights.



The military has so far convicted 104 civilians in the secret tribunals.



Those whose appeals were dismissed Monday included nine members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and two al-Qaeda members, according to Pakistan's military.

